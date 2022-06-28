QUINCY - At one point, a 100-acre brush fire in Quincy was only burning about 100 ft. away from one of the homes it was threatening at about 3:45 p.m., according to Grant County Fire District 3 Chief Tony Leibelt.
Fire officials with Grant County Fire District 3 say the blaze started at Road 14 and Road M.5 just east of the Quincy Gun Range.
Before the blaze was brought under control, the fire threatened at least six homes.
Fire crews have managed to stop the fire’s progress. It doesn't appear that any damage was inflicted by the fire.
The cause is under investigation.