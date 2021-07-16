WENATCHEE - Firefighters say no homes have been lost to the 11,000-acre Red Apple Fire that has since formed a curve-shaped fire path that goes from west to east lengthwise.
From Thursday through Friday, the fire’s newest portion of the fire is burning on the eastern slope of Eagle Rock down to SR 97 across the road from Rocky Reach Dam.
The blaze remains 10% contained, only a few outbuildings have been lost to the fire.
The fire has been burning since Tuesday night after what was believed to be an illegal burn that likely started the fire in the Monitor area off US 2.