Between July 1 and September 23, dozens of patients fighting COVID were dispersed out of north central Washington due to lack of hospital beds and staffing shortages.
According to an article published by the Seattle Times, a total of 116 patients combating the virus were moved to hospital beds in more metropolitan areas of the state.
The following are the number of coronavirus patients by county who were relocated from north central Washington:
Grant: 28
Adams: 13
Chelan: 13
Okanogan: 46
Kittitas: 16
Franklin: 13
A large portion of them were transferred to King County.
In fact, over half (229) of the state’s 414 coronavirus patient transfers wound up in King County. Hospitals who are unable to take in patients, are contacting the newly-formed Washington Medical Coordination Center (MCC). MCC is operated out of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. MCC was formed after 39 people died of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Kirkland.
Tallies taken between July 1 and September 23 saw patients being transferred to medical facilities in Chelan (12) and Kittitas (8) counties.
As a result of the high-volume of incoming coronavirus patients, a number of local hospitals have opted to suspend elective surgeries.