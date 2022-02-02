ELLENSBURG - Central Washington Equine Hospital is close to completing its so-called “state-of-the-art’ horse hospital in downtown Ellensburg.
Founded by Dr. Joey Bergvin, the Central Washington Equine Hospital’s owner, the facility is 12,000 square feet in size. The hospital will house three extra-large exam rooms, a full indoor lameness pad, operating room, six-stall intensive care unit, and more.
An exact opening day of the hospital has not been disclosed, but it is expected to be completed within the next month.
Central Washington Equine Hospital will be a full service equine exclusive veterinary clinic specializing in equine sports medicine, general practice and advanced podiatry service.
The hospital is situated off Lakeshore Way behind the Carl's Jr. near exit 109. Founded in February 2020, Central Washington Equine Hospital currently offers ambulatory-services and has a temporary location in Ellensburg where it can see animals on a per-appointment basis, but that will change once the hospital opens.