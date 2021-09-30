MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting another 12 COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is now at 167 confirmed virus deaths, with seven additional deaths pending death certificate review, according to the health district.
The 12 deaths announced Thursday include two Moses Lake men in their 30s, two Moses Lake men in their 50s, a Moses Lake woman in her 50s, a Moses Lake woman in her 60s, two Moses Lake men in their 70s, a Grand Coulee woman in her 70s, a Quincy man in his 80s, a Quincy man in his 90s and a Moses Lake man in his 90s.
The health district says none of the 12 individuals were fully vaccinated. One person was partially vaccinated against the virus.
Eleven of the 12 individuals had underlying health conditions.
All 12 deaths occurred in September.