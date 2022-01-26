WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that the Grace Lutheran Church (GLC) in Wenatchee has plans to build 12 cottages on its site to house homeless individuals in need of shelter, particularly local college students. KPQ reported that the project is under consideration by the city of Wenatchee.
“Our only frustration is coming from not being able to attain that we need to have an open conversation with the church and their board about what this is, what their intent is and what the impact may be to the surrounding neighborhood,” said Dustin Boreson, a nearby homeowner told KPQ. “The neighborhood surrounding GLC is very passionate about the topic and believes we should be addressing homelessness in our community. The only thing we’re contesting at this point, is the ‘how?’.”
Cottages would be equipped with power, water and sewer amenities. Grace Lutheran Church is situated at the corner of Washington Street and Elliot Avenue. The cottages would be at the north end of the parking lot.
The plan is awaiting approval from a number of parties, according to KPQ.
“The board’s perspective on this is that it’s for Wenatchee Valley College homeless students. When we’ve talked to the congregation and the pastor it was, yes that’s the initial intent. However, if they are empty and we have a need, we can put any homeless person in there,” said Boreson. “When we had that discussion with the city…they said ‘no it was for a specific population as defined by the project, which was the college students.”
Boreson says the neighborhood nearby is seeking transparent dialogue with the church board in learning about the goals of the housing project and any risk management should the project falter.