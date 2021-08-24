MOSES LAKE - The health district has confirmed another 12 COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County now sits at 146 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
The 12 deaths confirmed Tuesday include:
- A Moses Lake man in his 40s
- A Quincy woman in her 50s
- A Moses Lake man in his 60s
- A Beverly man in his 60s
- A Mattawa man in his 70s
- A Soap Lake man in his 70s
- A Quincy man in his 80s
- Two Moses Lake men and one Moses Lake woman in their 80s
- A Moses Lake man in his 90s
- A Quincy man in his 90s
The health district says eight of the 12 had underlying health conditions, 10 were not fully vaccinated and none of the 12 were partially vaccinated.
The health district also reports there are two more suspected COVID-19 deaths awaiting death certificate review.