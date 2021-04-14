MOSES LAKE - There were 13 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Grant County, according to the health district.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee and Moses Lake.
Grant County is at 9,562 confirmed cases during the pandemic. There have been 183 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, meeting the state’s metric of less than 200 cases per 100,000 residents to remain in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
Eleven Grant County residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with seven additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 57
- Ephrata: 899
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 36
- Mattawa: 986
- Moses Lake: 4,284
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 147
- Quincy: 1,834
- Royal City: 598
- Soap Lake: 244
- Warden: 443
- Wilson Creek: 23