MOSES LAKE — Thirteen people have been displaced following an apartment fire early Wednesday morning near Moses Lake.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded about 2 a.m. to the Five Star Apartments on Arnold Drive in the Larson community. Capt. Travis Svilar says crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the second floor of the apartment complex.
Svilar says all the apartments in the building were occupied at the time. Everyone was able to get out safely after hearing smoke alarms or smelling the smoke from the fire. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
Svilar says an aggressive interior attack helped keep most the fire contained to one apartment but a total of five apartments were affected by either smoke or water damage.
The Red Cross is providing assistance to the 13 displaced tenants.
Firefighters were on scene until about 6:30 a.m.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Svilar says it’s believed the fire started in one of the bedrooms.
“Two out of the three structure fires we have had in the last 48 hours, the occupants were alerted by the working smoke alarms inside their living areas which allowed them to exit the structure,” Svilar said. “Definitely cases where multiple lives were saved due to early notification. That phrase change your clock, change or batteries in smoke alarms needs to be a reminder to all of us. Testing your smoke alarms once a month takes little amount of time and could save your life.”