MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police say a student at Chief Moses Middle School was found with a pistol Monday morning, along with a list of potential targets.
Moses Lake police were made aware that the 13-year-old eighth grade student was in possession of a gun on campus. The student was contacted immediately and pulled from his class, according to police.
Officers reportedly recovered the pistol and two magazines of ammunition in the student’s backpack and the student was arrested.
Police say the student had a list of potential targets and had made threats to shoot up the middle school. Any students on the list are being contacted by the school district.
“We would like to thank the concerned students who came forward and provided information, and perhaps prevented an unspeakable tragedy,” police stated.
Police are still determining where the student obtained the firearm.