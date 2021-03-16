OLYMPIA - State lawmakers for the 13th legislative district are hosting a virtual town hall meeting on March 24.
Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, and Reps. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake and Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, are inviting residents from the district to join them for a one-hour virtual meeting to discuss 2021 legislative session issues.
The remote meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be conducted using zoom. Anyone wanting to participate must pre-register in advance here. The meeting can only accommodate the first 500 attendees.
Attendees can submit questions in advance.
The 13th District includes Lincoln, Kittitas and parts of Grant and Yakima counties.