MOSES LAKE - Lawmakers in the state’s 13th legislative district are hosting a virtual town hall meeting as the Legislature hits the halfway point of the 60-day session.
The town hall is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, and Reps. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, and Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, will be discussing public policy topics being concerned and debated in Olympia.
The town hall is expected to last about an hour.
Preregistration is required and space is limited for the Zoom event.
To register for the town hall, click here: https://bit.ly/34ykco0
The 2022 legislative session ends March 10.