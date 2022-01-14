MOSES LAKE - An additional 14 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Grant County, according to the health district.
Grant County is now up to 226 confirmed virus deaths.
The 14 deaths reported Thursday occurred in November and December and included 12 men and two women who were residents of Moses Lake, Quincy, Wilson Creek and Soap Lake. Their ages ranges from 40s to 70s.
The health district says 12 had underlying health conditions and 11 were not vaccinated. Two were fully vaccinated and one was partially vaccinated.
Grant County currently has two additional suspected COVID-19 deaths pending death certificate review, according to the health district.