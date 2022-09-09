OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday.
Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
Deputies say the SUV was loaded with the driver's friends and another 14-year-old who wasn't buckled up was ejected from the vehicle.
Authorities say the underage driver lost control of the SUV because it was traveling too fast.
Fortunately, none of the injuries sustained in the crash were life threatening.
Deputies say the vehicle belonged to his parents. It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.