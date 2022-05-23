ENTIAT — A 14-year-old girl drowned Sunday after being swept away in the Entiat River near the Lake Creek campground.
Chelan County Deputies responded about 4:15 p.m. for a water rescue at the campground, located about 28 miles up Entiat River Road, after a 14-year-old Wenatchee girl had been washed away in the river, according to the sheriff’s office.
A 20-year-old East Wenatchee man was also stranded in the middle of the river on a rock.
About 40 rescuers responded, including sheriff’s office air support. The helicopter crew located the missing girl in fast moving water downstream from where the man was stranded on the rock.
A rope system and ladders were used to get to the girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A hoist helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island also responded and was able to hoist the man to safety.
The names of the girl and the man are not being released.