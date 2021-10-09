NACHES - It’s assumed that after doing what they loved, a group of thrill seekers were likely in high spirits aboard a flight bound for Shelton after a weekend skydiving in Star, Idaho on Oct. 7, 2007.
The single-engine Cessna Caravan 208 they were traveling on was owned by Kapowsin Skydiving in Shelton. On board were nine skydivers and a pilot. The group flying after dark above the Naches area when the pilot lost control of the plane, sending it into mountainous timber terrain in the Cascade mountains at 7:59 p.m.
All 10 people onboard the aircraft perished. Bodies of seven of the 10 people aboard were found Monday, the day after the crash.
Recovery crews found the rest on Tuesday, said Nisha Marvel, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation's aviation division.
"It's rough rugged terrain, and it took about 35 volunteers to comb that recovery area…," Marvel said.
The debris at the remote crash site indicated that the Cessna Caravan 208 went down in a steep nosedive, according to former Yakima County Sheriff Ken.
According to an official report released by the National Transportation Safety Board, it appears that the pilot suffered from hypoxia and wasn’t qualified to fly in the conditions he was flying in.
The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable cause(s) of this accident to be: The pilot's failure to maintain an adequate airspeed to avoid an aerodynamic stall while maneuvering. Contributing to the accident were the pilot's impaired physiological state due to hypoxia, the pilot's inadequate preflight weather evaluation, and his attempted flight into areas of known adverse weather. Also contributing were the pilot's inadvertent flight into instrument meteorological conditions that included clouds, turbulence, and dark night conditions,” the NTSB stated in its report.
Family of the crash victims suspected that the skydivers were not prepared for an emergency jump because they were likely not strapped to their parachutes and probably weren’t wearing their goggles.
The plane crashed just east of the crest of the Cascades, about five miles south of White Pass and on the edge of the Goat Rocks Wilderness. The crash site was about 25 miles southeast of Mount Rainier.
"I'm told it was a horrific sight and the airplane crashed at a fairly high speed," said Jim Hall, former director of Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
The wreckage was found about an hour after dark the day after crash by searchers on the ground following the smell of fuel.
A hunter who reported seeing a low-flying plane then hearing a crash said the engine sounded like it was working hard and whining as the aircraft went down, said Tom Peterson, current aviation and emergency services coordinator for the state Department of Transportation.
The plane, a single-engine turboprop built in 1994, was found within 200 yards of its last radar ping in rugged terrain at an elevation of 4,300 feet. The crash site measured about 100 feet by 60 feet, indicating that the plane probably went straight down, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s officials.
The FAA says there was no explosion or fire.
Family, friends and officials said the victims were Casey Craig, of Bothell; Hollie Rasberry, 24, of Bellingham; Michelle Barker, 21, of Kirkland; Landon Atkin, 20, of Snohomish; Jeff Ross, 28, of Snohomish; Cecil Elsner, 20, of Lake Stevens; Andrew Smith, 20, of Lake Stevens; Bryan Jones, 34, of Redmond; 27-year-old Ralph Abdo of Issaquah; and pilot Phil Kibler, 46, of the Seattle area.
The nine skydivers were affiliated with Skydive Snohomish, a company that operates a training school and skydiving flights at Harvey Field in Snohomish County, about 20 miles north of Seattle.
Skydive Snohomish had nothing to do with the flight to Idaho or the event held there, said Elaine Harvey, co-owner of the company.
The plane was registered to Kapowsin Air Sports of Shelton.
Geoff Farrington, Kapowsin's co-owner, said the family-owned company had never before lost a plane. He also said the plane had never experienced mechanical problems