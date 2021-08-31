MOSES LAKE - Grant County has hit another all-time single day record for the number of COVID-19 cases reported.
The health district on Tuesday reported 144 virus cases in Grant County. The previous 24-hour record was 133 on Aug. 20.
Tuesday’s cases come from all areas of the county except the Coulee City area and rural Othello, according to to the health district.
Grant County’s case rate per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days sits at 1143, up from a rate of 843 back on Aug. 17.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 17 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus. Patients’ ages range from the 20s to 70s.
Confirmed virus deaths remain at 146 with five additional deaths pending death certificate review.