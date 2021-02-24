MOSES LAKE - There were 15 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Grant County, according to the health district.
Wednesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and rural Othello.
Grant County is at 8,879 confirmed virus cases during the pandemic.
There are currently five Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus — down four from Tuesday — and 8,068 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths are now at 115.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 826
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 29
- Mattawa: 955
- Moses Lake: 3,830
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 145
- Quincy: 1,761
- Royal City: 586
- Soap Lake: 225
- Warden: 422
- Wilson Creek: 22