OTHELLO - On Monday, the Othello School District sent schools into a modified lockdown after a threat was observed on social media. After the threat was reported, it was determined that the suspect was possibly a high school student. The threat communicated online was directed at students at McFarland Middle School. At one point, the high school, Lutacaga Elementary, McFarland Middle School, and Desert Oasis were all placed into modified lockdowns.
Officers were able to identify a suspect, a 15-year-old 9th grade student. The suspect was never on school grounds.
Officers found and arrested the suspect off campus within 20 minutes of receiving the call. The suspect was unarmed at the time of the arrest.
The male teen has been charged with felony harassment and disturbing a school.
He’s been booked into juvenile detention in Spokane.