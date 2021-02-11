MOSES LAKE - There were 16 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in Grant County, according to the health district.
Thursday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Of the now 8,589 confirmed cases, 13 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 7,412 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 109 with eight additional deaths pending death certificate review.
The North Central Region, which includes Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan Counties, will move to phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan on Monday as the region met three of the four metrics to move to the next phase.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 54
- Ephrata: 799
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 939
- Moses Lake: 3,694
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 144
- Quincy: 1,725
- Royal City: 549
- Soap Lake: 217
- Warden: 410
- Wilson Creek: 21