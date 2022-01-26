QUINCY- A suspect in an October armed robbery in Quincy was taken into custody on Tuesday at a home in Mattawa.
The 16-year-old suspect was tracked to the home and arrested after a brief standoff, according to Quincy police.
“With the help from many community members throughout Grant County, investigators were able to identify the juvenile suspect and put a case together for the Grant County Prosecutor,” Quincy police stated.
The robbery was reported on Oct. 18 after the victim told police he had been robbed while washing his car window at a Quincy gas station. The victim told police he was outside his car when a black Honda Civic pulled up to the gas pumps.
Two men reportedly exited the Honda and one pulled a gun on the victim and demanded cash and his wallet. Quincy police say the suspects fled south on SR 281 as the suspects noticed officers approaching. The Honda was later recovered, abandoned near Beverly Burke Road and state Route 243.
The suspect suspect involved in the robbery is not in custody and Quincy police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Quincy Police Department at 509-787-2222.