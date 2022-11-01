MOSES LAKE — A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult in the murder of a 20-year-old man on Sunday in Moses Lake.
Levi D. Rustman was charged Tuesday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. Moses Lake police say he was taken into custody early Monday morning. His bail was set Tuesday at $500,000.
Moses Lake police responded Oct. 30 at about 6 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Road H Northeast. Police arrived to find Alistair Waggoner shot multiple times. He died at the scene.
A 17-year-old male was also injured in the shooting.
A witness told police Waggoner and the teen victim were in a camper trailer, along with two females, when there was a loud bang at the door before someone outside broke the window to the door. Waggoner, who had been sleeping, woke up and opened the door. The witness reported hearing several gunshots and Waggoner fall to the ground, according to investigators.
The 17-year-old victim was also shot in the hand.
Investigators found two 9mm casings inside the trailer and five more outside.
The surviving victim told police the suspects had mentioned the name Levi while the suspects were outside the camper.
Four people anonymously told police they were told Levi and a second suspect were responsible for the shooting. Another person contacted police and claimed a female he knew was in possession of the gun used in the shooting. Investigators contacted the woman, who reportedly said she had picked up Rustman and the second suspect the night of Oct. 29. The three had partied until about 3 a.m. when the two suspects were taken to a house in the Larson Housing area.
The woman claimed Rustman had received a text from his female cousin, who was in the camp trailer with the two victims, who claimed she was inappropriately touched while at the camper.
Investigators say the woman, Rustman and the second suspect got into a silver van and drove to the Road H location. The woman told investigators the two suspects had taken her firearm, without her knowledge, from the vehicle before walking up to the camper. After shots were fired, the two suspects returned to the van with the pistol.
Surveillance video from the area reportedly shows a silver van arriving at the shooting scene the morning of Oct. 30.
Police early Monday morning tracked Rustman down to the area of Westshore Drive and Road 3 Northeast where he was taken into custody.
Rustman declined to speak with investigators.
The second suspect is not yet in custody.