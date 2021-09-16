ELLENSBURG - A different kind of pandemic involving fentanyl disguised as another drug is "real" and "deadly," according to local law enforcement. On Thursday, the Ellensburg Police Department revealed that a 16-year-old girl had died from an apparent overdose involving fentanyl. Authorities say the girl had ingested counterfeit Percocet that was fentanyl. Ingredients in an actual pill of Percocet do not contain fentanyl. Police say the teen's demise was the community's sixth fentanyl-induced death this year.
"We want to remind you of the dangers of "blue pills" that resemble a Percocet pill," stated the Ellensburg Police Department on its Facebook page.
Police say they continue to investigate these deaths and are in the process of cracking down on these drug rings.
Dustin Canfield of Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team says fentanyl has been emerging in popularity for some time; it’s street name is "Mexi-blue." The drug reportedly gets its name from where it is smuggled in from: Mexico. Mexi-blues are opiate pills that are laced with fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is highly addictive and 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Canfield says Mexi-blues look like a blue-colored Percocet or Oxycodone pills.
Primary users of the pills are between the ages of 18 and 35.
Last winter, INET made a bust in the Othello area and recovered a bottle of 7,000 Mexi-blue pills.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fentanyl is now the drug involved in the most fatal overdoses in the U.S., with fatalities from synthetic opioids including fentanyl jumping more than 45 percent from 2016 to 2017, when they accounted for some 28,000 of about 70,000 overdose deaths of all kinds.
According to the Associated Press, the pills sell for $9 to $30 each. The pills vary widely in strength, from a tiny amount to enough to cause lethal overdoses.