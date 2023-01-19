OTHELLO - The city of Othello was swarming with police activity on Thursday night as police arrested the suspected gunman accused of killing one of the two girls he allegedly shot in a gang-related shooting in October.
At about 9:30 p.m., Othello Police took the 17-year-old suspect into custody with the help of Moses Lake's police force.
The suspect faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a firearm and drive-by shooting.
The incident took place at around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2022. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive in Othello following a report of shots fired. It was learned that two 16-year-old females had been struck by gunfire while inside an SUV. The 16-year-old driving the SUV was from Quincy; she died at the scene. The SUV the two shooting victims were in was following another vehicle when an occupant of that leading vehicle opened fire.
A little over a week after the shooting, 19-year-old Johann Feliciano-Lopez was arrested for rendering criminal assistance in the shooting.
The victim's identity has been withheld due to her age, but it was later learned that she was the mother of an infant son.