MOSES LAKE - There were 17 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in Grant County, according to the health district.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake, Mattawa, Quincy and Royal City.
Grant County is at 9,298 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 10 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 8,068 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with six additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 56
- Ephrata: 877
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 33
- Mattawa: 982
- Moses Lake: 4,081
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 147
- Quincy: 1,817
- Royal City: 594
- Soap Lake: 238
- Warden: 440
- Wilson Creek: 22