SOAP LAKE - A 17-year-old was arrested early Monday morning after being caught reportedly breaking into a home in the Soap Lake area.
Grant County deputies and officers from Ephrata and Soap Lake responded to the 400 block of Road 19 Northeast after reports of a person attempting to force their way into the back door of a homer according to the sheriff’s office.
When law enforcement arrived, a small car was seen leaving the area. The vehicle was stopped and the occupants were detained.
Deputies were able to connect the juvenile passenger to the residential burglary. The juvenile was booked into the Grant County Juvenile Detention Center.