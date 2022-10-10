SNOQUALMIE PASS - A 17-year-old boy is dead after falling off a waterfall near Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday.
King County Sheriff's deputies told KING 5 that the young man fell from Keekwulee Falls, which is situated just north of the Snoqualmie Pass summit.
Sheriff's officials say the boy was hiking along the Denny Creek Trail when he went to the waterfall.
Deputies say the hiker slipped and took the 125-foot fall just before 8 a.m.
The victim's identity has not yet been released by the sheriff's office.
This is a developing story and we'll have more information when it becomes available.