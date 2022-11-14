MOSES LAKE — An 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a shooting Sunday night in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police responded about 8:20 p.m. to reports of shots fired on state Route 17 near Interstate 90. Officers recovered shell casings from three different firearms along southbound SR 17, just south of East Kittleson Road.
An uninvolved vehicle was struck by the gunfire. No injuries were reported, according to Moses Lake police.
Investigators believe shots were exchanged by occupants of at least two vehicles and a third vehicle might have been involved. Police were able to get information on one involved vehicle after the vehicle went through a red light at an intersection with a red light camera.
Police tracked down the vehicle and arrested 18-year-old Mario A. Mancilla. He was booked into jail for drive-by shooting. Police say a spent shell casing was located in the vehicle.
Moses Lake police continue to investigate and additional arrests are likely.