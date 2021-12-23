RITZVILLE - An 18-year-old man was injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash on state Route 261 south of Ritzville.
Washtucna resident Jeffery S. Zupan was driving a 2006 Buick Lacrosse north on SR 261, about nine miles south of Ritzville. State Troopers say he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline where the vehicle collided with a southbound 2008 Toyota Tundra.
Zupan’s car came to rest off the highway.
Zupan was taken to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for his injuries. The state patrol reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 19-year-old Edwall man, was not hurt.
The state patrol says speed was a factor in the collision. Troopers continue to investigate.