QUINCY - An 18-year-old Quincy man who was shot and killed was delivered dead on arrival to the Quincy Valley Medical Center on Wednesday night.
Quincy police say the report about the shooting came in at around 11:40 p.m.
The shooting victim was delivered to the hospital by a friend who told police that the shooting had happened near Ancient Lakes Elementary in the 400 block of C Street SE.
A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area of the shooting. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored 4-door passenger car and has since been found and seized as evidence.
Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.
Police say one of the people involved is affiliated with a gang, but say it isn’t confirmed whether the incident directly stemmed from a gang dispute.
If you have any information, please contact Detective Silva at the Quincy Police Department.
The shooting victim was reportedly a senior at Quincy High School.