MOSES LAKE - The health district reported another 19 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in Grant County.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake, according to the health district.
Grant County is at 10,023 confirmed virus cases during the pandemic.
There are currently five Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 120 with four additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Over the past two weeks, Grant County is at 320 cases per 100,000 residents, up from a rate of about 180 cases per 100,000 residents reported in mid-April, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 60
- Ephrata: 945
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 38
- Mattawa: 995
- Moses Lake: 4,605
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 150
- Quincy: 1,868
- Royal City: 610
- Soap Lake: 255
- Warden: 462
- Wilson Creek: 24