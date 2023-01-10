BLEWETT PASS — Two adults and three children were injured in a collision Monday afternoon on Highway 97 on Blewett Pass.
Willow W. Howard, a 31-year-old White Swan woman, was driving a 2012 Hyundai south on Highway 97. State troopers say she lost control of the vehicle and crossed the centerline, colliding with a northbound 2008 GMC pickup truck.
Both vehicles came to rest in a snow bank on the northbound shoulder, according to the state patrol.
Willow and her three passengers — a 13-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, and a 32-year-old woman — were all injured and taken to the hospital. The 8-year-old was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle while the other three people were taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 26-year-old Orondo man, and one passenger, a 22-year-old Orondo woman, were not hurt. A 7-year-old child in the vehicle was taken to Cascade Hospital.
The state patrol cited Howard for driving too fast for road conditions.