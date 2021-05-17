MATTAWA - Six people, including four children, were injured in a collision Sunday afternoon on state Route 243 near Mattawa.
Guillermina Gonzalez, a 50-year-old Mattawa woman, was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion north on SR 243 approaching Road 22.5 Southwest. She reportedly attempted to make a U-turn in the intersection with Road 22.5 and her vehicle was struck by a northbound 2017 Ford Fusion, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Gonzalez’s vehicle came to rest blocking the northbound lane while the other car went into the southbound ditch.
Gonzalez was injured and taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. Her two passengers, a 34-year-old Mattawa woman and a 32-year-old Quincy man, were not hurt.
The driver of the Ford Fusion, 34-year-old Grandview resident Veronica Sanchez, and four children in her car ages 7, 8, 11 and 13, were all injured and taken to the Richland hospital.
The state patrol cited Gonzalez for first-degree negligent driving, having an open alcohol container in the vehicle and no insurance.