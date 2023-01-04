EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police say two suspects arrested Tuesday are linked to numerous car prowls and thefts in the Wenatchee Valley.
Police were first called on Dec. 18 for a weapons offense on North Baker Avenue allegedly involving Filiberto Santana and Emilee Stotts. Investigators say a gun was pointed at the victim and both suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
On Christmas Day, Santana and Stotts were reportedly spotted in a stolen vehicle in East Wenatchee. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the suspects fled.
On Tuesday, the Columbia River Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshals task force arrested the two suspects after a brief struggle. Investigators say the two were in possession of a stolen car, and another stolen vehicle was recovered in the vicinity of where the two suspects were coming from. Evidence recovered at the scene reportedly linked Santana and Stotts to multiple car break-ins and car thefts.
Santana was booked into jail on warrants first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license in connection to the Dec. 18 and Dec. 25 incidents, and new charges of possession of stolen vehicle, second-degree and third-degree assault, third-degree possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
Stotts was booked on warrants for second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, along with new charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
East Wenatchee police say more charges are likely after search warrants are served.