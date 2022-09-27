TACOMA — Two Chelan PUD employees will be among those honored at the state’s 2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards.
Seventeen workplace heroes will be honored on Wednesday at the annual awards in Tacoma for their life-saving efforts.
In 2021, Chelan PUD parks maintenance employee Evan Smith responded to a visitor who was experiencing an apparent drug overdose. Smith called 911, removed the person from their vehicle and began CPR. Another parks employee, Anthony Ibarra, secured the scene and communicated with emergency responders.
Paramedics arrived and continued CPR. The individual’s pulse returned and they were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
“When faced with a life-threatening situation, these ordinary people took extraordinary measure to rescue…complete strangers,” stated Craig Blackwood, assistant director of Labor and Industries Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
Recipients of the Lifesaving Award are selected by a committee made up of business and labor representatives.