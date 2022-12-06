GEORGE — Grant County deputies are on scene of a collision near George that has left two people dead.
The collision occurred on Adams Road South, south of South Frontage Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
The wreck involves a passenger car with two occupants and a pickup truck with five people inside. The two people in the passenger car died at the scene. All five people in the pickup truck have been taken to area hospitals.
The driver of a tractor trailer was able to avoid the collision by driving into the ditch. The driver is not injured.
Adams Road South is closed during the investigation.