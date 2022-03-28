GRAND COULEE - Two people were injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning on state Route 155 near Grand Coulee.
Amy Glover, a 39-year-old Wilbur woman, was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer south on SR 155. She reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound 2004 Chevrolet Impala, the Washington State Patrol reported.
The two vehicles came to rest blocking the northbound lane.
Both Glover and the other driver, 26-year-old Almira resident Malia D. Vogel, were taken to Coulee Medical Center for their injuries.
The state patrol says both women were driving impaired. Troopers are seeking a charge of vehicular assault against Glover and a charge of DUI against Vogel.