WARDEN — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has released the identify of two men found dead in a home in Warden.
Coroner Craig Morrison identified the two men as 25-year-old Noe Martinez and 26-year-old Marciano Renteria Ferrer.
Warden police responded the night of Nov. 10 to 508 S. Ash St. where officers found both men dead.
The sheriff’s office is investigation the deaths as suspicious, with no obvious signs of foul play.
Autopsies have been completed but a cause of death is pending toxicology results, which typically take up to six weeks.