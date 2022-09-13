MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake School District’s former assistant superintendent who also served as acting superintendent and interim superintendent, plans to sue her former employer over claims of pay inequality, gender discrimination and harassment.
The tort claim that seeks $2 million was filed by Carole Meyer after her employment contract with the Moses Lake School District ended on June 30, 2022.
According to the tort claim, the district informed Meyer in May that it would not be renewing her contract as the assistant superintendent.
The claim says Meyer was not given cause as to why her contract was not going to be renewed, despite her claims that the district never did an evaluation on her and never issued any formal reprimand.
Meyer became the acting superintendent and was eventually voted to be the district’s interim superintendent after former Superintendent Josh Meek’s tenure with the district ended on Aug. 31; Meek's departure was prompted by some concerning findings after the release of financial audit reports.
In her tort claim, Meyer’s legal counsel states that she was paid $47,000 less during her time as Interim Superintendent compared to her predecessor, Josh Meek, and was being paid far less than Monty Sabin, the superintendent hired after her, despite him having only a master’s degree and she, having a doctorate. Meyer also acknowledged that Meek’s predecessor, Michelle Price, was also paid much less than Meek.
Meyer suggests that the School Board had a negative attitude towards her “because she is a woman.”
In particular, Meyer alleges that former Moses Lake School Board member Elliot Goodrich repeatedly yelled at her and berated her in both public and private settings. Goodrich’s actions, according to Meyer’s claim, constitute workplace harassment in violation of RCW 49.60.180(3).
Legal documents also accuse Susan Freeman of making sexist and homophobic comments about women and the LGTBQ+ community that distressed Meyer.
“The district did not respect Dr. Meyer as Superintendent or employee because of her gender,” the claim states.
Meyer’s legal counsel accuses the district of intentionally engaging in gender-based wage and career advancement discrimination in violation of the Equal Pay Act, including RCW 49.58.020 and RCW 49.58.030. Her legal counsel says the district also intentionally committed the tort of Workplace Harassment in violation of RCW 49.60.180(3)., Wrongful Termination and Refusal to Hire under RCW 49.60.180(1) & (2), and Wrongful Termination in violation of Public Policy. The lawsuit asserts that Meyer suffered economic and non-economic damages; the district had shown disregard for Meyer’s professional reputation and medical privacy, according to documents.
To view the tort claim in its entirety, see the document below: