QUINCY — Two people remain hospitalized following a June 16 crash near Quincy that left three people dead.
Israel Gurrola Paez, 27, and Gary Barnett, 40, were both taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center before being flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane following the rollover crash on Road Q Northwest, just north of Quincy.
The sheriff’s office says Paez, who was the only occupant on the vehicle wearing a seatbelt, is listed in stable condition. Barnett remains in critical condition.
Investigators reported that at about 10 p.m. on June 16, an unknown driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road at a high rate of speed. The Toyota Avalon went off the road, tripped in the grave and rolled.
Four occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
Irineo Soto Morales, 42, Ernesto Cumplido Martinez, 27, and Isidro Rodriguez Salvador, 29, all died at the scene.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash and say alcohol and speed appear to be factors. Investigators have not yet been able to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.