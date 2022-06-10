ORONDO — Two people were taken to the hospital following a collision Friday morning on Highway 97 north of Orondo.
Maria C. Chavez-Martinez, a 43-year-old Orondo woman, was driving a 2004 Nissa Murano on Brays Landing Road, stopped at the stop sign at Highway 97, according to the Washington State Patrol
State troopers say the woman pulled out in front of a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on Highway 97. The Tahoe struck the front driver’s side of Chavez-Martinez’s vehicle, causing it to spin and come to rest facing eastbound.
Both vehicles came to a stop blocking the highway.
Chavez-Martinez, and the 51-year-old driver of the Tahoe, were both taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for their injuries.
The state patrol cited Chavez-Martinez with failing to yield.
Highway 97 was blocked for about a hour, according to the state patrol.