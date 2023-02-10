QUINCY — Two Quincy police officers were honored this week for saving a woman who was trapped in a house engulfed in flames on Jan. 10.
Detective Jazzlynn Silva and officer Stephen Harder were recognized by the police department and Grant County Fire District 3 during this week’s city council meeting. Police Chief Kieth Siebert presented the two officers with the department’s Valor award for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Harder and Silva responded just before 2 a.m. Jan. 20 to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of L Street Southwest. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home when the two officers arrived, according to commendation award letter written by Capt. Ryan Green.
An occupant of the home told the officers her mother was trapped inside, unconscious in the kitchen. Flames prevented the officers from entering the home through the front door to get to the kitchen. The two made their way to the back of the home and were able to get inside through a back door.
“Officers Harder described visibility was about two feet and that they crawled on their hands and knees until they found the unconscious female occupant,” Green wrote. “Officer Harder was able to pull the female to the back door and with help from Detective Silva they carried her to a safe location away from the burning home. Officer Harder and Detective Silva noticed the female was not breathing and started CPR.”
The woman began breathing on her own thanks to the officers’ efforts. She was taken to a local hospital and has since recovered. Harder and Silva were treated for smoke inhalation.
“Officer Harder and Detective Silva performed hazardous acts at an extraordinary risk to their lives. These actions were above and beyond the call of duty and should be commended,” Green wrote.