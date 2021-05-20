MATTAWA - Two men allegedly involved in drive-by shootings Thursday morning in the Mattawa area were taken into custody Thursday evening.
Rodrigo Quiroz, 19, and Melchor Celaya, 19, both turned themselves in about 5:15 p.m., according to Mattawa Interim police Chief Mike Williams. Mattawa police had been searching for the two men throughout the day.
Quiroz was booked into jail for drive-by shooting while Celaya was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle. A third suspect, who has not been publicly identified, remains at large.
Police say the three suspects stole a car in Mattawa Thursday morning and later opened fire on another vehicle at about 7 a.m. on Road 24 Southwest. The victim drove off and was again targeted later in the morning as the three suspects reportedly opened fire on the victim’s home and vehicle.
The three suspects fled into an orchard and were not located. The stolen vehicle was recovered.
No injuries were reported in either shooting.