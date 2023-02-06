EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee.
Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The two were last spotted fleeing westbound over the Odabashian Bridge after an attempted traffic stop. The two were in a black 2004 Cadillac CTS similar to the photo below, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rivercom at 509-663-9911.