OTHELLO - Two teenagers were injured in a DUI-related crash Sunday morning on state Route 17 near Othello.
A 16-year-old Mesa boy was driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner north on SR 17 when he reportedly swerved and drove off the highway to the right, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say the SUV then rolled and came to rest on its top about 20 feet from the road.
Both the 16-year-old and a 15-year-old passenger were injured in the wreck. The 16-year-old was taken to Othello Community Hospital. The 15-year-old was also taken to the Othello hospital before being airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for further treatment.
State troopers reported the 16-year-old was driving impaired and charges are pending. The state patrol continues to investigate.