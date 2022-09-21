MATTAWA — Two students were struck by a vehicle while walking to school in Mattawa on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Government Road, according to Mattawa police.
The two teenagers were walking in the crosswalk when they were struck. Mattawa police and the fire department arrived shortly after.
One of the students was taken to the hospital, according to police.
Mattawa police did not release any information on the driver.
“As a reminder, make sure to slow down in the mornings as we have many kids walking the streets to go to school,” police stated.