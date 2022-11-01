If you're a Cascade Natural Gas customer, your rates just went up by about 20%, according to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC).
A document associated with UTC's case docket indicates that the new rates took effect on Nov. 1, and will remain in effect for one year. The average monthly bill is expected to go up $13.54, boosting the average therm bill of 54 therms to $74.50.
In a memo, provided by UTC on its website, the decision behind the cost increase was due to natural gas market pressures.
"Wholesale gas prices continue to increase across North America, including at trading hubs where northwest utilities procure natural gas. High natural gas commodity prices can be attributed, at least in part, to a reduction in oil production resulting from the pandemic-driven economic slowdown. Reduced oil production has resulted in a reduction in natural gas production and, consequently, a shortfall in gas inventories. This reduction in supply coupled with strong global demand for natural gas has led to significant upward pressure on natural gas prices. Washington’s regulated natural gas companies showed various degrees of sensitivity and exposure to high price markets. All four companies were affected by higher gas costs than expected over the past year and project higher gas costs for the upcoming PGA year."
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission recently approved the rate hike.
Cascade Natural gas offers billing assistance in the form of grants to qualifying households.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicting a 22% natural gas cost increase for customers nationwide.