EASTON — A Bellevue man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday evening on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
Noah D. Gurrola, 20, was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion east on I-90. He reportedly drove off the road to the right and continued about 50 yards before veering left, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle then rolled and struck a tree. The car came to rest about 30 feet off the interstate, on its top at the base of the tree.
Gurrola died at the scene.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck.