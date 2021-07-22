10:17 P.M. UPDATE - Jones Bay community south of Osborn Bay, east of SR155 are under a Level 2 evacuation alert. This is about 3 miles south of Electric City, Washington.
-----------------------------------------
GRAND COULEE - At around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night, the Northeast Interagency Coordination Center (NEICC) confirmed that the Northrup Fire burning off SR 155 at Steamboat Rock is now 200 acres in size.
The fire started at 5:42 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEICC officials say the fire is threatening some structures at this time. The closest structures near the fire are the buildings at Steamboat Rock State Park. Buildings include cabins, bathrooms, concessions, RVs, campers, etc. The park has reportedly been evacuated.
The most active flank of the fire is on its south side and is burning southward with the wind. NEICC coordinators say the fire is un-contained and un-controlled at this time.
SR 155 is closed through the area.