WENATCHEE - Grass and brush were burning into the night on Sunday as multiple fire jurisdictions tried curbing the growth of the 200-acre Swakane Fire in Chelan County.
The fire was first reported at 4:59 p.m. on Sunday.
It appears to be burning on sloped terrain in the foothills of the Swakane Canyon between Wenatchee and Entiat.
Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown, but it is burning grass and brush.
Level 2 evacuation alerts are in place for a few homes at the north end of the fire where most of the growth was seen throughout the day, according to Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. In total, roughly 40 homes are either under a level 1 or 2 evacuation notice.
Magnussen believes state mobilization will not be needed for this fire. County and state resources with the Department of Natural Resources are battling the blaze.
Winds were an initial factor in fueling the fire, but gusts of 35-50 mph have died down to around 9-10 mph.
Magnussen says no structure have burned.
We'll have more information as it develops.